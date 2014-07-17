BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
MOSCOW, July 17 M.video, Russia's biggest consumer electronics retailer, said on Thursday its second-quarter sales were flat, year-on-year, at around 35 billion roubles ($1 billion).
Like-for-like sales fell 5.6 percent, year-on-year, the company said, citing a significant deterioration in the consumer electronics market in the second quarter and store closures for reconstructions. ($1 = 34.8410 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.