By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russia's biggest consumer
electronics retailer M.video is facing a lacklustre
start to 2015 after an unprecedented buying spree in December
that was spurred by the collapse of the rouble.
Thousands of people flocked to stores last month, during the
rouble's sharpest fall of the year, to buy up durable goods such
as home appliances and cars to protect their savings before
retailers hiked prices. The rouble fell 40 percent in 2014.
M.video said on Friday its sales jumped 52 percent in the
fourth quarter while in December alone, when the currency
repeatedly plunged to all-time lows, they soared 73 percent.
"These are fantastic results but the demand seen in December
makes me expect very poor results in the first quarter," said
Maria Kolbina, analyst at VTB Capital.
"I have a feeling that people stocked up home appliances for
at least a year and a half ahead. Obviously it will be followed
by a fall in sales and like-for-like sales will be deeply
negative," said Kolbina.
In a statement on fourth quarter sales, M.video gave no
outlook for 2015.
"Clearly some consumers who had planned to buy electronics
in 2015, did it in December because of the rouble devaluation,"
Denis Davydov, M.video's investor relations director, told
Reuters, adding it was too early to estimate the impact on
first-quarter sales.
M.video said fourth-quarter sales rose to around 83 billion
roubles ($1.3 billion) from 54 billion a year ago, driven by a
43 percent jump in like-for-like sales.
The company said it increased prices by 10-15 percent at the
end of last month and did not rule out further increases during
the first quarter, depending on the moves in the rouble rate.
In November, M.video CEO Alexander Tynkovan said he expected
2015 net profit to be flat or only slightly higher than in 2014
because of the weakening of the rouble and consumer behaviour.
VTB's Kolbina said high inflation and a stagnation of
Russians' disposable incomes suggested a lack of demand for
non-essential goods this year while food will make up a growing
part of household budgets.
Sberbank Investment Research said this week that based on
its survey households were now digging into savings to finance
current consumption and that "gloomy expectations" would
discourage consumers from making big purchases in 2015.
($1 = 65.2100 roubles)
