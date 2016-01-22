MOSCOW Jan 22 Sales at Russian home electronics retailer M.video spiked 80 percent in the first 10 days of 2016 compared to the same period last year, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Alexander Tynkovan, M.video chief executive officer and the company's biggest shareholder, said demand increased as consumers pushed their purchases forward anticipating price hikes amid renewed weakness in the rouble.

The rouble fell to an all-time low against the dollar on Thursday of 86 roubles per dollar, threatening further hardship for ordinary Russians, although it recovered some ground on Friday as oil prices rebounded.

"Prices started to increase very slightly after Jan. 11 with new supplies. When the rouble weakens, prices inevitably go up even if production is local because of (imported) components," Tynkovan told Reuters.

"So far, it has not had any impact on demand. On the contrary, there is an uplift - people are trying to buy because of the rouble weakening. In the current week demand is around 20 percent higher than the previous week. But strong demand will be short-lived," he said. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)