MOSCOW Jan 22 Sales at Russian home electronics
retailer M.video spiked 80 percent in the first 10
days of 2016 compared to the same period last year, the
company's chief executive said on Friday.
Alexander Tynkovan, M.video chief executive officer and the
company's biggest shareholder, said demand increased as
consumers pushed their purchases forward anticipating price
hikes amid renewed weakness in the rouble.
The rouble fell to an all-time low against the dollar on
Thursday of 86 roubles per dollar, threatening further hardship
for ordinary Russians, although it recovered some ground on
Friday as oil prices rebounded.
"Prices started to increase very slightly after Jan. 11 with
new supplies. When the rouble weakens, prices inevitably go up
even if production is local because of (imported) components,"
Tynkovan told Reuters.
"So far, it has not had any impact on demand. On the
contrary, there is an uplift - people are trying to buy because
of the rouble weakening. In the current week demand is around 20
percent higher than the previous week. But strong demand will be
short-lived," he said.
