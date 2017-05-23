MOSCOW May 23 The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it has appointed VTB Capital as an organiser for its sovereign Eurobond issue to be placed later this year.

Gazprombank and Sberbank CIB are named among the possible organisers of future Eurobond issues, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskya; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)