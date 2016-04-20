Alexander Grushko speaks to the media during a briefing at Russia's Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

BRUSSELS Russia's envoy to NATO accused the United States of trying to put pressure on Moscow by sailing a U.S. guided-missile destroyer near Kaliningrad last week, warning that Russia will react if necessary.

Ambassador Alexander Grushko, speaking after the first NATO-Russia Council in almost two years, also said he saw no improvement in NATO-Russia relations until NATO allies scaled down military activities on Russia's borders.

"This is about attempts to exercise military pressure on Russia," Grushko said. "We will take all necessary measures, precautions to compensate these attempts to use military force."

