WASHINGTON Nov 3 NATO's top military commander
said on Monday that recent incursions into European airspace by
Russian fighters and long-range bombers included larger, more
complex formations of aircraft flying more "provocative" routes
than usual.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, the supreme allied
commander in Europe, said NATO allies had not directly discussed
the flights with Russian leaders because incursions are fairly
common and are not generally talked about as long as they are
professionally and safely handled.
"What is significant is that across history, most of these
incursions have been very small groups of airplanes, sometimes
singletons or at most two aircraft," Breedlove, who is also the
head of U.S. European Command, told a Pentagon briefing.
"What you saw this past week was a larger, more complex
formation of aircraft carrying out a little deeper, and I would
say a little bit more provocative flight path."
The Russian flights follow months of increasing tensions
over Ukraine, where Moscow earlier this year seized and annexed
the Crimean Peninsula and has supported armed separatists
opposed to the Kiev government.
Most of the Russian flights have been in international
airspace over the Baltic Sea, North Sea and Atlantic Ocean, a
U.S. military official said. The flights have been unannounced
with no flight plans filed, even though Russia has agreed to do
so under civil aviation agreements, the official added.
NATO jets have usually intercepted the Russian aircraft
between Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, and
the Russian mainland, the official said.
Breedlove described the flights as "problematic" and a
"concern," saying they did not "contribute to a secure and
stable situation."
But he said the flights had been handled in a professional
manner by the pilots involved, with NATO fliers intercepting the
Russian fighter jets, long-range bombers and tanker aircraft and
escorting them while they were in European airspace.
Breedlove said while he had not discussed the flights with
his Russian counterparts, "my opinion is that they are messaging
us," trying to underscore "that they are a great power."
The NATO commander also said the alliance and Russia had a
mechanism for dealing with any incursions that involve reckless
flying or other unprofessional behavior.
"If they're dangerously close, if the maneuvers are not
correct, there are mechanisms by which we address those,"
Breedlove said. "But if the flight occurs in the airspace that
these flights occurred in, and they are conducted professionally
... then we do not routinely talk about them."
The NATO commander expressed concern about a "revanchist
Russia," and the "unwelcome return of nations using force to
coerce neighboring states in Europe."
He said he was looking for an increase in the rotational
presence of U.S. air and ground forces in Eastern Europe to
train and interact with partners and allies.
