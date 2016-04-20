BERLIN, April 20 Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite said on Wednesday that NATO's first formal meeting
with Russia's envoy to the alliance in almost two years did not
mean a return to business as usual but added that it was
important to have dialogue with Moscow.
"We think that channels of communication with Russia need to
be secured but this meeting today is not business back as usual,
not yet," Grybauskaite said at a joint news conference with
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. "It is not meaning yet that
we're starting practical cooperation."
Merkel said: "From my point of view it was a good sign that
there was a NATO-Russia meeting again and that they're talking
but it definitely doesn't mean that all the differences in
opinion have been nullified."
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)