WASHINGTON Member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are discussing increasing the number of troops stationed along the Russian border and putting them under formal alliance command, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats and military officers.

One plan would place battalions in Poland and three Baltic states, while another would have a single NATO battalion in the area, according to the newspaper.

Since Russia annexed Crimea from neighboring Ukraine last year, countries in the area have been concerned about its next move, especially after the Russian military stepped up its exercises in the region, according to the Journal.

Reuters did not confirm the report.

