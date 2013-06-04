KIRKENES, Norway, June 4 Any expansion of NATO
to include Sweden and Finland would upset the balance of power
and force Russia to respond, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said
on Tuesday, underlining Moscow's nerves over moves to bring the
Western alliance closer to its border.
Although Sweden and Finland are not actively seeking
membership, both nations cooperate extensively with NATO and
have openly debated the possibility of joining.
Speculation over Sweden mounted after it warned earlier this
year that its defence capabilities were alarmingly limited. It
was embarrassed in April when it could not respond to Russian
military jets nearing its border, according to media reports.
Finland shares a long boundary with Russia.
"New participants emerging close to our border will change
the parity and we'll have to take this into account and respond
to that," Medvedev told a news conference at a summit of Nordic
and Russian leaders in Norway.
"NATO ... has a military potential which can be used against
our country in certain cases," Medvedev said, as Finnish Prime
Minister Jyrki Katainen and Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt
looked on.
Russia has been concerned about NATO's expansion since
former Soviet satellites began joining the Western alliance in
the 1990s and has voiced particular opposition to the spread of
military infrastructure closer to its borders.
Moscow has opposed the anti-missile shield the United States
is deploying in Europe with help from NATO, saying it suspects
its purpose is to weaken Russia's nuclear deterrent and upset
the post-Cold War strategic balance.
"The fact that Norway is a member of NATO has not had any
negative effect whatsoever on the development of cooperation in
this part of the world," Sweden's Bildt said in response.
Danish planes flying from a NATO base in the Baltics
eventually responded to the Russian planes approaching Sweden's
border in April. The aircraft turned back just short of the
boundary, according to a report by Swedish daily Svenska
Dagbladet.
Sweden's alleged lack of military preparedness has been the
subject of ridicule on Russian television, not least in the wake
of remarks by Sweden's top military commander that the country
could only fend off an invader for a matter of days before
outside help was needed.
Sweden has forged particularly close ties with NATO since
the end of the Cold War and regularly participates in security
operation, including in Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; additional reporting by Steve
Gutterman in Moscos and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)