VILNIUS, March 18 A NATO patrol intercepted
Russian fighter jets over the Baltic Sea, Lithuanian authorities
said on Wednesday, as Moscow marks the anniversary of its
takeover of Crimea with one of its largest military drills in
years.
The group of eight Su-27 and Su-34 fighter jets and three
Russian military transports was intercepted over international
waters on Tuesday, a Lithuanian Ministry of Defence spokeswoman
said.
"These were first Russian fighters intercepted by NATO's
Baltic air police this year," Viktorija Cieminyte said, adding
that the Russian pilots switched off their transponders to avoid
commercial radar and did not talk to air traffic control.
"Civil aviation over the Baltic Sea was endangered because
of the secretive way the airplanes flew," she said.
A year after annexing Crimea from Ukraine, Russia announced
the start of military exercises on Monday involving war planes,
submarines and more than 45,000 troops and due to range from the
Arctic to the Black Sea.
In Tuesday's sortie, the Russian jets flew unannounced from
mainland Russia to the Kaliningrad enclave bordering NATO member
states Poland and Lithuania, Cieminyte said.
Sixteen other Russian military planes - intelligence
gathering aircraft, mid-air refuellers and transports - have
been intercepted by NATO's Baltic air patrol so far this year,
according to weekly reports from the Lithuanian ministry.
