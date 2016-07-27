(Adds U.S. State Department comments, paragraphs 5-8)
MOSCOW, July 27 Russia has strengthened its
southwestern flank as NATO builds up its military presence and
Ukraine remains unstable, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
said on Wednesday in remarks the United States called contrary
to efforts to lower tensions.
Moscow has deployed more air defence systems in the
southwest and has also deployed a "self-sufficient" contingent
of troops in Crimea, Shoigu told a meeting at the Defence
Ministry broadcast on state television.
"Since 2013 ... we have formed four divisions, nine brigades
and 22 regiments," he said. "They include two missile brigades
armed with Iskander missile complexes, which has allowed to
boost fire power to destroy the potential adversary."
Shoigu said "terrorist" groups were also active in the North
Caucasus.
John Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said
Washington had seen the comments and "if true, we believe that
this would appear to run counter to ongoing efforts to stop
violence and de-escalate the tensions in eastern Ukraine."
Kirby said the United States expected Moscow to fulfil its
obligations under the Minsk agreement to halt the war in eastern
Ukraine and the Vienna document that attempts to provide
transparency about military movements in the region.
He noted that the reports indicated the Russian buildup
included troops in Crimea, which Moscow seized and later
annexed.
"Crimea is and always will remain part of Ukraine. We're not
going to allow ... the borders of Europe to be redrawn at the
barrel of a gun," Kirby said, calling for an "immediate end to
the Russian occupation there."
