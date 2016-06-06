MOSCOW, June 6 Moscow is concerned by NATO's
expansion and the movement of its infrastructure towards
Russia's borders and will take "adequate measures" to protect
its security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on
Monday.
"We do not hide our negative attitude to the movement of
NATO's military infrastructure towards our borders, to dragging
new states into the military activity of the block," Lavrov told
a news briefing with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini in
Moscow.
"Here we will invoke Russia's sovereign right to ensure its
security with measures adequate to the current risks. I am
confident that our Finnish friends and neighbours also
understand this."
