MOSCOW, June 6 Moscow is concerned by NATO's expansion and the movement of its infrastructure towards Russia's borders and will take "adequate measures" to protect its security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"We do not hide our negative attitude to the movement of NATO's military infrastructure towards our borders, to dragging new states into the military activity of the block," Lavrov told a news briefing with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini in Moscow.

"Here we will invoke Russia's sovereign right to ensure its security with measures adequate to the current risks. I am confident that our Finnish friends and neighbours also understand this."

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)