* Russia's more assertive military worries some in West
* Diplomats puzzled by big rise in Russia forces spending
* Moscow probes NATO airspace, holds "aggressive" manoeuvres
* Putin says world is far from being peaceful and safe
By Peter Apps
LONDON, Nov 1 When NATO forces start a major
exercise in Latvia and Poland this weekend, they will be
rehearsing how to oust an anonymous invading enemy from a
fictional region.
For some, however, exercise "Steadfast Jazz" will test how
the Western alliance could deploy rapid reaction forces to its
eastern flank - which borders Russia.
A militarily resurgent and swiftly rearming Russia is
alarming NATO states that lie close to its territory, chiefly
the Baltic States. Other alliance members are simply baffled,
wondering why Moscow feels the need to spend vast sums on
meeting a threat from the West they say will never materialise.
NATO stresses that the wargames are not aimed at Russia
directly, although some officials say part of their point is to
reassure eastern member states at a time when Russia is probing
NATO airspace with bombers, building warships and conducting
ever more sophisticated exercises.
From Nov. 2-7, "Steadfast Jazz" will involve about 7,000
troops and other personnel including special forces, as well as
tanks, aircraft and ships. Officially the NATO Response Force is
designed to operate anywhere in the world.
But in the Baltic States, which once lived under the Soviet
Union, the wargames are also a rehearsal for an unlikely but
plausible scenario closer to home.
"Russia as a country in the last five years has been
increasing its assertiveness in the Baltic," Latvian defence
minister Artis Pabriks told Reuters. "'Steadfast Jazz' is
important to us as these are the first exercises where we really
train to defend our territory."
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander General Philip Breedlove
said the exercise would show the alliance's ability to fight
sophisticated wars and defend its territory. Russian monitors
would be invited.
"We have to be prepared for more high end military
operations," he said in September, adding that NATO's counter-
insurgency experience from Afghanistan was no longer enough.
By "high end" Breedlove meant combatting any possible threat
from a well-armed state, rather than relatively crudely-armed
guerrillas as in the alliance's most recent operations.
Russia's "high end" capability, experts say, is improving
fast and NATO is responding. Apart from "Steadfast Jazz", NATO
training near Russia recently included the "Brilliant Arrow"
fast jet exercise in August in central Norway.
Such activity could antagonise Russia further. President
Vladimir Putin has long complained that the collapse of the
Soviet Union allowed the West to expand too far into Russia's
traditional sphere of influence - particularly the former Soviet
Baltic states.
BOMBER FLIGHTS, NAVAL, GROUND MANOEUVRES
Moscow and Washington have worked together in recent months
on removing Syria's chemical weapons, but strains are clear.
For Putin, a stronger military and more assertive foreign
policy are central to Russian ambitions. "Ensuring Russia has a
reliable military force is the priority of our state policy," he
said earlier this year.
"Unfortunately, the present world is far from being peaceful
and safe. Long obsolete conflicts are being joined by new, but
no less difficult ones. Instability is growing in vast regions
of the world."
Last year, Russia announced its defence budget would rise by
about 25 percent, pushing spending above that of France and
Britain. Moscow says it will spend $700 billion by 2020, hoping
to equip at least 70 percent of 1 million active-duty personnel
with modern weapons. That will include 2,300 new tanks, 1,200
new helicopters, 15 new surface ships and 28 submarines.
Nikolas Gvosdev, professor of national security studies at
the U.S. Naval War College, said Russia wants to regain
something of its Soviet-era standing in the world. "It is
restoring its conventional capabilities to back up claims to
great power status," he said.
In operations reminiscent of the Cold War, Russian bombers
now periodically approach NATO airspace. In response, British
fighters scrambled 29 times in 2010-12 while non-NATO Japan and
even neutral Sweden have been on the receiving end of such
missions.
Latvia says Russian military aircraft have come close to
flying over its territory 37 times in 2013 alone, compared with
perhaps once or twice a year five years ago. Naval activity has
risen, including a task force sent to the Arctic in August.
"We've seen an increase in the frequency of Russian military
activities and the substantial modernisation of their
capability," General Charles H Jacoby, commander of the U.S.
Northern Command, said earlier this year. "While we must strive
for increased cooperation... we must continue to be prepared to
demonstrate the intent and the capability to defend our
interests."
Exercises on land have particularly worried neighbours.
Among the largest was September's "Zapad-2013" manoeuvres in
Belarus. The Kremlin described these as largely anti-terrorist
in nature but foreign analysts said they appeared to revolve
heavily around conventional war fighting.
CO-OPERATION HOPES, CONFRONTATION FEARS
Not everyone believes Moscow can achieve its ambitions. A
slump in prices for oil and gas, a major source of revenue,
could devastate its budget, and the economy is already slowing.
Within the military, bullying, morale problems and
corruption remain rife. Islamist militancy in the Caucasus
swallows up resources while some Russian strategists are more
worried about China than the West.
Much of Russia's resources, from fresh water to minerals,
are in sparsely populated parts of Siberia within relatively
easy reach of the Chinese border, while Beijing's military
budget is growing even faster than Moscow's.
"(There is) a growing fear that Russia's vast natural
resources endowment... is vulnerable if the country lacks the
means to protect it," said Gvosdev.
Budget problems mean most NATO states are cutting defence
spending. The handful of Russia's neighbours that can afford to
raise expenditure, however, are doing so. As early as 2007,
Norway announced it would expand its military and move much of
it to new bases nearer the increasingly contested Arctic.
Poland is also in the midst of its biggest ever increase in
military spending, earmarking $43 billion over the next decade
to buy Western systems. Sweden is buying patrol boats.
Western officials say their priority remains to work with
Russia. NATO jets have also trained with Russian counterparts on
counter-terrorism exercises, while NATO warships have visited
Russian ports. This month's NATO-Russia summit in Brussels saw
agreement on further co-operation.
In mainstream NATO thinking, Russian behaviour such as the
"Zapad-2013" exercise is more puzzling than alarming, although
eastern members cling to Article 5 of North Atlantic treaty -
which obliges members to help any ally that comes under attack.
"The very aggressive posture during... Zapad caused much
concern among the Baltic states for whom Article 5 really
matters," said one senior Western official on condition of
anonymity. "However, the considered view is that the government
of Russia does not pose a threat."
Another NATO diplomat told Reuters he believed there was
little doubt Moscow was preparing its military for potential
conflicts with well-armed nations.
"That has a lot of us scratching our heads and thinking:
why?" the diplomat said, adding that NATO states had made clear
they had no ambitions to expand eastward. "Why in the world
would you actually be arming yourself for a conflict with us?
Isn't that all a monumental waste of resources?"