Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, gestures as he walks out of a detention center in Moscow March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny walked out of a Moscow detention centre on Friday, a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in what his allies say was a political killing aimed at intimidating them.

Wearing a dark jacket and jeans, his face unshaven, Navalny was released after serving 15 days for handing out leaflets in the Moscow metro to promote a protest rally that had been planned on March 1.

The planned rally turned into a mourning march instead for Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister. He was shot late in the evening on Feb. 27 within sight of the Kremlin walls.

Navalny was picked up outside the detention centre in western Moscow by his press assistant and another aide and said he was going home.

(Reporting by Maxim Shemetov, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)