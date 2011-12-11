* Blogger emerges as major opposition figure
* Protesters chant his slogan against ruling party
* U.S.-educated Navalny embodies Russian mood change
* Nationalism, anti-immigrant views irk liberals
By Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW, Dec 11 If Vladimir Putin is to
face a Russian rebellion, its spiritual leader may be a
35-year-old blogger named Alexei Navalny.
At Saturday's protests, the biggest of Putin's 12-year rule,
some of the loudest cheers were for the anti-corruption
campaigner, who has warned Russia's paramount leader he could
face an Arab Spring-style revolt.
Though he was absent from the rallies, sitting in jail
since a protest last week against vote-rigging in the Dec. 4
parliamentary election, Navalny is in the vanguard of a mood
change among Russia's urban youth against Putin's rule.
"You cannot beat up and arrest hundreds of thousands or
millions," Navalny said in a statement from jail that was read
out to demonstrators on Saturday. "We are not cattle or slaves.
"We have a voice and we have the strength to defend it."
The message, issued while he serves out a 15-day sentence
for obstructing police during a demonstration, was also posted
on his blog at navalny.livejournal.com/ .
Navalny represents a new, Internet-savvy generation and is
seen as a potential threat to Putin, even though the prime
minister and former KGB spy runs a tightly controlled political
system that he has crafted since his rise to power in 1999.
Asked about his own ambitions during an interview with
Reuters in May, Navalny winced but his blue eyes twinkled: "I
would like to be president," he said.
"But there are no elections in Russia."
With a courage that some would say borders on folly,
Navalny dismissed the dangers of challenging Putin: "That's the
difference between me and you: you are afraid and I am not
afraid," he said.
"I realise there is danger, but why should I be afraid?"
He has no political party but Navalny has become possibly
Russia's most popular political blogger by using his computer
keyboard to illustrate the absurdities of a corrupt bureaucracy.
Yet his character and politics are also more complex - some
might call them contradictory - than admiring Western liberals
might expect of a Yale-educated lawyer who has taken to buying
small stakes in some of Russia's biggest companies in order to
demand greater transparency for shareholders, and the public.
While his time in the United States on a fellowship at Yale
has forced him into denying accusations from Putin supporters
that he is a CIA plant, his hostile views on Muslim and Asian
migration into Russia's Slavic heartland have also seen him
obliged to rebuff suggestions that he has "fascist" tendencies.
An outspoken Russian nationalist, he was expelled from a
liberal opposition party and promises to crack down on
immigration from Central Asia and the Caucasus.
His role, never fully explained, in a brawl, and alleged air
pistol shooting, in 2007, adds to an edgy air of mystery around
the tall, lean attorney who sets off chiseled Slavic cheekbones
and piercing blue eyes with a marked taste for argyle-pattern
sweaters and jeans.
'SWINDLERS AND THIEVES'
Shooting to prominence by challenging state companies such
as pipeline operator Transneft to explain millions of dollars of
unorthodox payments, Navalny coined the defining slogan of the
parliamentary election campaign by branding Putin's ruling party
a collection of "swindlers and thieves".
The United Russia party confused its response to the
accusation, first with silence, then by outrage and threats and
then by trying to address the slur as it began to roll off the
tongues of Russians with alarming regularity.
As appealing to many Russians as bashing bankers is for some
voters in the West, Navalny's phrase struck a chord with
millions disgusted by the ostentatious wealth of Moscow's elite.
Navalny's words were draped on a banner over a bridge in
central Moscow on Saturday when tens of thousands of people came
to protest against vote-rigging. Hundreds turned to the Kremlin
at one point, chanting "swindlers and thieves".
"Navalny is the only possible leader I see," a Moscow-based
Western banker said of Russia's fragmented opposition.
"He has fire in those blue eyes of his."
He has also challenged Putin and the Russian establishment
directly, accusing the 59-yeard-old leader of ruling a venal
elite as "chairman of the board of Russia Inc".
Putin's spokesman has denied as "simply ridiculous" charges
made by U.S. diplomats that Putin rules Russia by allowing an
upper crust of corrupt officials and spies to siphon off cash
from the world's biggest energy producer.
Opinion polls show Putin remains by far the most popular
politician in Russia, and powerful businessmen say he is the
ultimate arbiter between the competing clans of associates which
own swathes of its industry and vast natural resources.
'CLEVER LAD'
Though Navalny is nowhere near Putin in terms of popularity,
he is tipped as a potential future leader by foreign diplomats.
He has even earned the grudging respect of some Kremlin allies
by mobilising a deeply divided and wilting opposition.
"He is a clever lad," said one source close to the Kremlin.
"He is a talented politician."
Some of his critics even charge that he is the creature of
the Kremlin spin doctors, though he laughs off such theories as
paranoia. But he is less happy to speak about who funds his
activities, saying merely that they do not seek publicity.
Some protesters in Moscow on Saturday held magazine covers
bearing a picture of Navalny, who appeals to many of the 'IKEA
generation' - middle-class young Russians who furnish their
apartments with the Swedish mass retailer's wares.
Made prosperous enough to dabble in the delights of Western
consumerism during the boom years of Putin's 2000-08 presidency,
many young, urban Russians are fatigued by perceptions of their
country's stagnation and endemic corruption.
Navalny has been able to use satire to mobilise a growing
sense of disenchantment with Putin's elite while also appealing
to nationalists - otherwise a natural support base for Putin -
who complain that he has betrayed Russians by letting in too
many non-Slavic migrants from Central Asia and the Caucasus.
But Navalny's new prominence also poses a challenges: can he
really unite a disparate protest movement which includes
investment bankers, nationalists, socialists, devout Russian
Orthodox Christians and free-market liberals?
And even if he can do that, can he then appeal to a large
part of the more than 140 million population? Uniting a divided
opposition, and the people of Russia across the world's largest
national territory, is a huge task.
Putin has had a tight grip on the traditional media since he
came to power. Navalny, however, is a force on the Internet and
the protests since last Sunday's election have shown the power
of social media and blogs to mobilise large numbers of people.
After Putin blamed the United States for stoking the
protests over vote-rigging, Navalny is likely to face more
accusations that he is doing the dirty work of Russia's old Cold
War foe. Following the campaign against Transneft, its CEO,
Nikolai Tokarev, said Navalny was backed by U.S. politicians.
Navalny has denied working for a foreign power and says
corrupt Russian bureaucrats are a greater potential threat to
national security - because their wealth hidden abroad could
open them up to blackmail by foreign intelligence services.
"I am not an agent of the CIA," said Navalny, who took a
law degree at Moscow's renowned Peoples' Friendship University
before studying securities trading in the city.
Though his nationalism may also give him wider electoral
appeal, some of his critics warn that Navalny's liberal
supporters have ignored his hardline views on immigrants.
BRAWLING NATIONALIST?
He was kicked out of the small liberal Yabloko party after
seven years as a member because of his strong nationalist
opinions, said Yabloko leader Grigory Yavlinsky.
But Navalny is unrepentant, dismissing in his interview with
Reuters any suggestion that it was "terrible fascism" to argue
that many Russians share his concern over illegal immigration
from former Soviet states in central Asia and the Caucasus.
"There is a problem," he said. "We have a huge number of
migrants whose behaviour and cultural code is way out of joint
with the cultural codes of those living here, the Russians."
He said keeping Chechens, Dagestanis and others from the
Muslim North Caucasus provinces out of the Slavic heartland was
"even more complex because they are Russian citizens". He
favours cutting central government spending on those regions.
In 2007, Navalny was reported by a state news agency to have
been involved in a brawl at a Moscow club. After being ejected
by bouncers, he got into a fight on the street and was quoted as
saying at the time that he had shot his opponent with an air
pistol. Charges were later dropped.
Any doubts about his character or opinions seem to weigh
little with many of Russia's anxious middle class for whom
Navalny has now become a leader -- in thought, at least, if not
yet in practice.
So much so that in Putin's home city of St Petersburg
protesters held up a banner on Saturday reading:
"Navalny for president; the pack of swindlers to prison."
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Alastair Macdonald)