MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian investigators announced new theft and money laundering charges against opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, increasing pressure against one of President Vladimir Putin's biggest domestic critics.

Under the charges announced by the federal Investigative Committee in a statement, Navalny and his brother Oleg face up to ten years jail.

In a separate case, a Russian court handed Navalny a suspended five-year sentence for theft last month.