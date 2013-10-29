BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian investigators announced new theft and money laundering charges against opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, increasing pressure against one of President Vladimir Putin's biggest domestic critics.
Under the charges announced by the federal Investigative Committee in a statement, Navalny and his brother Oleg face up to ten years jail.
In a separate case, a Russian court handed Navalny a suspended five-year sentence for theft last month.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday its self-driving sensor technology was "fundamentally different" from Waymo's, blasting the Alphabet Inc unit's claim that it profited from stolen files in the race to roll out the first driverless car.