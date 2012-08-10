* Protest leader accused of theft from timber company
* Navalny sees charges as part of Kremlin ploy
* Kirov officials say timber trade open to foul play
By Gabriela Baczynska and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW/KIROV, Russia, Aug 10 The timber industry
in the vast forests of Russia's Kirov region, far from prying
eyes in Moscow, has long been easy prey for unscrupulous
businessmen.
Locals say it is so murky that the country's most
charismatic opposition leader Alexei Navalny will have a hard
time fending off charges levied last week of stealing wood from
a state company while advising the governor there in 2009.
Navalny says politics lie behind the case, which may also
tarnish the governor, Nikita Belykh, a liberal whose appointment
by then-President Dmitry Medvedev may grate with the more
conservative previous and current Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
"The charges were not only absurd but unexpected," he told
Reuters, adding that one member of the gang he was said to have
organised to steal the wood had given evidence against him in
earlier corruption charges involving timber that were dropped.
"This suggests they don't care what the accusation is."
Alexander Shishanov, former head of the timber-producing
Omutninsk district of the Kirov region, took a view widely held
in the region, that there may be something in the charges, if
only because so many people in the area are on the take.
"There is no smoke without fire," Shishanov said, while
adding that the alleged theft from state timber firm Kirovles
could easily be used to tarnish Belykh's reputation and
"everybody will quickly forget about Navalny".
"When somebody says the Kirovles case is political, of
course it is, just as much as it is commercial. In Russia it is
more or less the same."
Navalny, 36, says his true crime in the eyes of the Kremlin
is to have used his blog to reveal high-level corruption at
state companies and organise protests against Putin.
Opposition leaders portray Navalny's problems - his home has
also been searched by investigators - as part of a crackdown on
dissent since Putin began a new six-year term on May 7.
Parliament has rushed through laws increasing fines for
protesters, tightening controls on the Internet - which is used
to arrange protests - and imposing stricter rules on defamation.
Putin's critics also portray the trial of three women from
the punk bank Pussy Riot over an anti-Kremlin protest on a
church altar as a sign that he is prepared to brook no dissent.
Navalny says the Kremlin has identified opposition leaders'
or critics' business interests as a potential Achilles Heel.
Another adviser to Belykh, Andrey Votinov, has already been
sentenced to three years in prison for trying to extort a 2
million rouble ($63,000) bribe from the former head of Kirovles,
local media said.
Gennady Gudkov, a protest leader and opposition Just Russia
member of Russia's lower house of parliament, is also under
investigation over his business interests.
Alexander Lebedev, a billionaire businessman who co-owns a
campaigning newspaper that has criticised the Kremlin, says he
is considering pulling out of business in Russia because of
pressure from the federal security services.
"It cannot be considered a crackdown," Putin's spokesman,
Dmitry Peskov, said of the recent moves by the Kremlin.
Denying any deliberate targeting of Navalny or Gudkov, he
said: "As far as investigations and detentions are concerned,
this is a natural reaction by the state to people who could be
suspected of breaking the law."
As far as Kirov resident Larisa Kolbova is concerned, almost
everyone involved in Kirov timber could fall into that category.
"The forest industry here is one of the main industries and
it's common knowledge that stealing is part of everyday life,"
Kolbova, a woman in her 40s, said as she tucked into prawns and
beer in Kirov's old centre.
"I guess we'll never know the truth about Kirovles, but I'd
say it's entirely possible and probable it wasn't all legal and
fair."
FOREST IN KIROV "LIKE OIL"
Outside Kirov, a city of 500,000 named after a Bolshevik
revolutionary whose assassination in 1934 was used by Soviet
dictator Josef Stalin as a pretext to purge his opponents, the
river winds into forests that stretch as far as the eye can see.
The region, which is bigger than Hungary, covers 120,000
square km and almost two thirds is state-owned forests.
"We have so much woodland that it's simply impossible to
closely control it all. Somebody just starts chopping timber
somewhere, takes it and that's it," said Vladimir Zhuravlyov, a
member of the local parliament who works closely with Putin's
ruling United Russia party.
"The forest in Kirov is like oil in the rest of Russia. It's
stable and easy money, you just come in and take it. It's also
quick money, you can make fortunes on it in no time at all."
Navalny was asked to help turn around the fortunes of
Kirovles, which controlled nearly all the forests of the region
800 km (500 miles east of Moscow) but faced financial problems.
He was involved in the appointment of an intermediary firm
called VLK to help Kirovles secure deals to sell wood. But
Kirovles was declared bankrupt in 2011, and he made enemies.
"Workers at Kirovles were very unhappy about the
intermediary selling some of their output," said Vladimir
Krylatov, head of the Kirovles Limited Liability Company that
has been established on the ashes of Kirovles and has already
hired 700 of its former employees.
He would not comment on whether VLK was corrupt, but said it
was new to the business. "They hadn't got a clue about the
timber industry and were offering prices that were way too low,"
he said at the new company's two-storey office in Kirov.
NO REGRETS
Navalny does not regret going to Kirov, saying: "It was a
unique situation, an interesting experiment."
But he quickly faced accusations over the commission VLK
charged for selling a fraction of Kirovles' production, and has
struggled ever since to shake off suspicions.
"Of course there is a political order against Navalny now.
Otherwise they would not keep on digging until they can come up
with something," said Yevgeny Kokoulin, a local leader of the
liberal Yabloko party in Kirov.
"On the other hand, I would really like to see an
independent court case on his dealings with Kirovles to clarify
things to the very end."
An initial investigation was opened against Navalny in 2010
over accusations that he had put pressure on Kirovles to agree
to a "disadvantageous" supply agreement with VLK.
That case was closed in April because no evidence was found
against him. But Navalny was summoned by the state Investigative
Committee on July 31 and charged with organising a criminal
group that stole 10,000 cubic metres of wood worth more than 16
million roubles ($500,000) from Kirovles.
Opposition leaders often cite the fate of Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, as an example of how
far the Kremlin is ready to go when it turns on critics.
The former head of the Yukos oil company was arrested in
2003 after falling out with Putin by taking an interest in
opposition politics and is still serving a 13-year jail sentence
on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Shishanov said anyone criticising the authorities had to
keep themselves above suspicion - a tall order in a country
where most business is seen as corrupt.
"If you are pretending to be Jesus Christ, you must be
really careful to act like him on all fronts. Otherwise things
may become problematic."