* Police still watching Navalny, briefly detain him
* He says he could face more pressure from Kremlin
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Jan 15 Ten days after cutting off his
monitoring tag and declaring he would not stay under house
arrest, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says Russian police are
standing by while he walks out of his door.
Although the house arrest order has not been lifted since an
embezzlement case against him ended in a suspended sentence on
Dec. 30, no one has stopped him from walking out of his Moscow
apartment or giving a radio interview.
"I just decided not to comply with the house arrest and
broke their rules," Navalny told Ekho Moskvy radio station. When
he left his apartment his guards merely asked him not to go too
fast so that they did not lose him, he said.
The punishment for destroying the electronic ankle bracelet
was only 670 roubles ($10) - which he says he has paid. The tag
has not been replaced.
But Navalny, who led mass protests in Moscow three years
ago, depicts the Kremlin as still nervous about how to handle
him as Russia slides deeper into an economic crisis that could
dent President Vladimir Putin's popularity.
Police briefly detained the anti-corruption blogger after
Wednesday's radio interview and escorted him home, and he faces
a likely appeal by state prosecutors against a suspended
sentence they say was too lenient.
"I have no doubt they're now preparing some new accusations
against me and there'll be another house arrest order," he said,
making clear he believed the decisions on his fate were being
taken by Putin himself. "It's obvious that only one man takes
the decision on whether to land me in prison."
THORN IN PUTIN'S SIDE
Navalny, 38, remains one of the biggest thorns in Putin's
side even though he appears to have little chance of mounting a
serious electoral challenge to the Kremlin leader, whose
popularity is high following the annexation of Crimea.
Navalny won a better-than-expected 27.3 percent of votes in
2013 Moscow mayor elections. Though he lost out to the
Kremlin-backed Sergei Sobyanin, allies hailed his showing as a
victory in a political system where elections are tightly
controlled.
He told Ekho Moskvy, a liberal station often critical of
Putin, that if his Progress Party were registered by the
authorities it would be capable of depriving the pro-Putin
United Russia party of its parliamentary majority.
For now, though, all the government's actions were aimed at
keeping Putin in power for life, Navalny said.
Navalny was handed a suspended sentence on Dec. 30 after
being found guilty of embezzling money.
He was placed under house arrest almost a year ago during
the investigation but said after the trial ended that the order
no longer had any legal basis.
His brother was jailed for three and a half years in the
same case. They had faced charges of stealing 30 million
roubles, now worth around $460,000, from two firms including an
affiliate of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.
($1 = 64.9200 roubles)
