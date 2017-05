MOSCOW Jan 16 Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was questioned on Friday by Russian investigators and his offices were raided by police in what his colleagues called an attack on his anti-corruption campaigning activities.

Shortly before noon (0900 GMT), Navalny, who led a protest movement from 2011 to 2012 against Vladimir Putin's rule, said on Twitter that 12 policemen had escorted him to the investigators' offices. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Louise Ireland)