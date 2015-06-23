MOSCOW, June 23 Russian opposition figure Alexei
Navalny said on Tuesday he was suing the immigration authorities
for denying him a passport to travel abroad, describing the move
as an echo of Soviet times.
Navalny, who led mass street protests against President
Vladimir Putin in 2011-2012, published a letter by the Federal
Migration Service (FMS), saying he had been denied a foreign
travel passport because he was serving a suspended prison term.
"I'm 'travel-banned' just like in Soviet times," he said on
his Twitter feed. "I'm suing the FMS."
Navalny was given a five-year suspended sentence in 2013 on
charges he organised large-scale theft of timber, a sentence he
described as Putin's revenge for challenging the Kremlin.
Russians may have two passports - an internal ID and an
external pass for travelling abroad. In Soviet times, relatively
few were allowed foreign travel passports, but artists,
intellectuals and scientists who expressed 'dissident' views
could be deprived of travel documents they had enjoyed as a
privilege.
Navalny, at his internet web site navalny.com, also said he
would not be able to attend court hearings in Germany related to
internet hacking, where he features as a co-defendant.
