MOSCOW Nov 28 A squadron of Russian warships
entered the English Channel on Friday but a NATO official
dismissed a Russian media report that they were there to conduct
military exercises.
Russian news agency RIA quoted the Northern Fleet as saying
its vessels, led by anti-submarine ship Severomorsk, had passed
through the Strait of Dover and were now in international waters
in the Seine Bay to wait for a storm to pass.
"While it is anchored the crew are undertaking a series of
exercises on how to tackle infiltrating submarine forces and are
training on survival techniques in the case of flooding or
fire," RIA quoted the Northern Fleet as saying in a statement.
The Russian navy could not reached for comment and the
Defence Ministry declined to comment on the report.
France's navy confirmed the location of the ships and said
it was not unusual to have Russian warships in the Channel.
"They are not holding exercises. They're just waiting in a
zone where they can be several times a year," said the French
Navy's information service.
Lieutenant-Colonel Jay Janzen, NATO's military spokesman,
also said the alliance was aware of the Russian ships' location.
"Our information indicates that the ships are transiting and
have been delayed by weather conditions. They are not exercising
in the Channel, as some Russian headlines would have us
believe," he said.
Russia has flexed its military muscle recently, with the
NATO military alliance reporting more incursions by Russian
fighters and long-range bombers.
The Russian manoeuvres followed months of tension over
Ukraine, where Moscow has annexed the Crimean Peninsula and has
supported armed separatists opposed to the Kiev government.
