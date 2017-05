An unidentified suspect (front), detained over the killing of Boris Nemtsov, is escorted while entering a court building in Moscow, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW Two men have been charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, the spokeswoman for a Moscow court told reporters on Sunday.

The two charged are Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev, said Anna Fadeyeva, spokeswoman for the Basmanny district court. They are expected to appear at a preliminary court hearing on Sunday, along with three other people detained in connection with the killing.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Greg Mahlich)