(Refiles with full name and description of suspect Dadayev in
paragraph 14)
* Messy tangle of theories over Feb. 27 shooting
* Kremlin usually imposes firm line on media
* Cancellation of Putin trip fans speculation
* Signs of tension with Chechen leader
By Christian Lowe and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, March 12 The killing of Russian
opposition figure Boris Nemtsov within sight of the Kremlin has
exposed rarely seen tensions between different camps inside
President Vladimir Putin's system of rule.
No outsiders can know with any certainty what is happening
behind the red-brick walls of the Kremlin, but some of Nemtsov's
associates say his shooting is being used by one faction to send
Putin a message that they are unhappy and need to be reckoned
with.
That would represent a challenge to the foundations of
Putin's 15-year-old rule, built on a rigid pyramid of power and
the assumption of unshakeable loyalty.
"I think that perhaps Putin, even completely sincerely, was
bewildered and even afraid," Vadim Prokhorov, Nemtsov's lawyer,
said of the hours after the Feb. 27 shooting.
"Because if you can do that next to the Kremlin, then is it
not possible to do it along the route of the (presidential)
motorcade?" he told Reuters.
Feeding a mood of frenzied speculation in Moscow, Putin this
week cancelled a planned trip to Kazakhstan without explanation.
A Kazakh official said Putin was ill, while the Kremlin said he
was fine and working as usual.
Who is on which side in this rivalry, or even that such a
rivalry exists, is impossible to establish with complete
confidence because no one has publicly acknowledged any serious
differences between camps.
Yet analysts point to signs of tensions between, on one
side, the powerful head of Russia's Chechnya region, Ramzan
Kadyrov, and on the other, the Russian state security agencies
which are Putin's closest associates.
Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister who had
become a vocal critic of Putin, was shot dead as he walked home
with his girlfriend after dining next to Red Square. He was the
most prominent of a string of Kremlin critics to be killed since
Putin came to power; in many cases the gunmen have been jailed
but the masterminds remain unidentified.
Many of Nemtsov's supporters said the president stood to
gain by removing a relentless critic. Russian officials denied
involvement and Putin called the killing a shameful tragedy.
CONFLICTING VERSIONS
A timeline of events in the 13 days since Nemtsov was shot
points to a tangle of conflicting accounts, confused messages
and rival narratives from usually deferential media.
That messy picture jars with the meticulous stage management
normally associated with the Kremlin.
Kadyrov put forward the theory that Nemtsov was killed by a
group of Islamists because he had publicly defended Charlie
Hebdo, the French magazine attacked by militants in January for
publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
That version has been contradicted by evidence, possibly
obtained from surveillance, published in Russian media. One
paper said one of the two men charged in the killing, Zaur
Dadayev, was tailing Nemtsov months before the Jan. 7 attack on
Charlie Hebdo.
Nor has Kadyrov's version of events been backed up by state
investigators. They have refused to comment on the alleged
motives of Dadayev and the other man charged over the killing,
or the three people they are holding but have not charged.
The suspects in detention are from Muslim Chechnya, but that
does not make them Islamists. There have been numerous cases
where police have accused Chechens of acting as hired gunmen in
high-profile killings.
Usually, when an issue is important to the Kremlin,
officials are meticulous in making sure mainstream media outlets
follow broadly the same script, according to Russian journalists
who have been exposed to this treatment.
Sergei Sharov-Delaunay, an aide to Nemtsov in the opposition
movement, said he had a number of theories about the motive for
the killing, but one is that it was part of an internal power
struggle.
"It might have been some group within the authorities trying
to put pressure on Putin, to boost their position, to force even
more radical scenarios," he told Reuters.
Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, professes loyalty to Putin but
also represents a risk for him. Kadyrov put down an anti-Moscow
insurgency in Chechnya, helping Putin cement his rule. In
exchange, Putin gave him a large degree of autonomy to run his
region as he chooses.
The arrangement has so far been successful for both men, but
some observers say Kadyrov is overstepping the mark. Russian
media have reported incidents of police in Moscow having run-ins
with Chechens, then coming under pressure not to prosecute them
because of their ties to Kadyrov.
"If Putin is able to put Kadyrov in his place, then that
will sharply improve his standing in his immediate entourage,
something he is in great need of," said Georgy Satarov, who was
a senior aide to the previous president, Boris Yeltsin.
PALACE COUP "IMPOSSIBLE"
There are signs too that Putin's nationalist allies, who
include some senior people inside the government, are getting
fractious.
While Putin's intervention in Ukraine has angered the West,
for some at home he has not gone far enough.
Many wanted Russia to help expand further the territory held
by separatist rebels in south-east Ukraine, to include all of
the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Large swathes of those mainly
Russian-speaking regions are still controlled by Kiev.
The best-known Russian commander among the separatist rebels
in eastern Ukraine, a former special forces officer called Igor
Girkin, has accused Putin's entourage of betrayal.
"The team that the president is now working with is
absolutely pro-Western," he said in January on Neuromir TV, a
Russian Internet TV channel. "It is the same people that the
West is counting on as the fifth column."
In December last year, at a news conference in Moscow, a
Reuters reporter asked Putin if, given the pressures from the
crisis in Ukraine and the sputtering Russian economy, he felt at
risk from a palace coup.
Putin replied: "I can assure you that we don't have palaces,
so a palace coup isn't really possible. The official
presidential residence is the Kremlin. It is well protected."
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Gabriela Baczynska
and Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)