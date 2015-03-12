March 12 Since Russian opposition figure Boris
Nemtsov was killed, contradictory accounts have emerged of what
happened, fuelling talk of a conflict between rival groups
inside the system of power built by President Vladimir
Putin.
Below is a timeline of events in the 13 days since the
shooting:
* Boris Nemtsov was shot dead at 11:31 p.m. (2031 GMT) on
Friday, Feb. 27 as he walked home past the Kremlin with his
girlfriend.
* A day later, the state-run Rossiya television station
released grainy footage, apparently from closed circuit TV
cameras, of a white car driving near the crime scene. It said
the vehicle was likely to have been used by the killers.
* TV-Tsentr, a television station controlled by the Moscow
city government, headed by a Putin loyalist, then released
footage from the scene which showed a much more complex
operation. It appeared to show a killer arriving on foot,
disappearing behind a snow-clearing lorry at the exact moment it
passed Nemtsov, then getting into a vehicle.
* On March 8, investigators announced that they had charged
two men with involvement in the killing, one of them a former
senior police officer in Chechnya, and were holding three others
as suspects. The police officer, Zaur Dadayev, admitted to
investigators that he had been involved in the killing, the
judge at his preliminary hearing said.
* Later the same day, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on
his Instagram account that he knew Dadayev, and believed he was
angered that Nemtsov had spoken out in defence of Charlie Hebdo,
the French news magazine that had published satirical cartoons
of the Prophet Mohammad. It was the strongest assertion to date
about a motive for Nemtsov's killing, and was widely circulated
in the state-controlled media.
* On March 10, this version was challenged by the
publication of surveillance photographs purporting to show
Dadayev in a car near Nemtsov's Moscow apartment in autumn last
year. That was months before Nemtsov spoke out in defence of
Charlie Hebdo. "If we suppose that the suspects were already
back then trailing Nemtsov, the main motive is ruled out," the
newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, wrote in a comment to
accompany the photographs. The newspaper is not known for its
pro-opposition leanings. It did not say where it obtained the
photographs.
* Dadayev has now retracted his confession, saying he had
only admitted his guilt after being promised that the
authorities would then free one of the other suspects.
* A member of the Kremlin's advisory council on human rights
who visited Dadayev at Moscow's Lefortovo prison said on March
11 the ex-policeman had probably been tortured while in
detention.
* The Investigative Committee, the state body in charge of
investigating the killing, has remained silent on the theory
that Nemtsov was killed for defending satire of the Prophet.
In a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, it said it could
not disclose any information about its lines of inquiry because
this could harm the investigation.
* Reuters has, however, learned details of one line of
inquiry. Investigators have been interviewing Nemtsov's aides
and searching his offices and an apartment in the provincial
city of Yaroslavl, two of the aides said.
Nemtsov, who sat in the regional parliament, last year
accused the deputy governor, Aleksander Senin, of a conflict of
interests, alleging the local authorities awarded a contract to
a pharmaceutical firm run by Senin's wife.
Senin denied any wrongdoing but he stepped down from his
post on June 11 last year, saying the affair was damaging the
reputation of the regional government. He later sued Nemtsov for
defamation, but lost, according to local media reports.
It was not clear how the Yaroslavl line of inquiry fits in
with the investigation, or if it is still active. However, it
demonstrates that investigators have been actively pursuing more
than one theory about the killing.
