By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, March 3 Several hundred Russians, many
carrying red carnations, queued on Tuesday to pay their respects
to Boris Nemtsov, the Kremlin critic whose murder last week
showed the hazards of speaking out against Russian President
Vladimir Putin.
Putin's aides deny any involvement in killing Nemtsov, who
was shot in the back four times on Friday within sight of the
Kremlin walls, but Nemtsov's friends say he was the victim of an
atmosphere of hatred whipped up against anyone who opposes the
president.
In a gesture of conciliation from the Kremlin, Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich joined mourners filing into the hall
where Nemtsov's open casket was on display. Dvorkovich, from the
Kremlin's increasingly sidelined liberal camp, was carrying a
bunch of red flowers.
For the most part though, the mourners were die-hard
liberals who feel deep alarm at Nemtsov's killing but who
represent only a minority of the Russian population. Polls show
most Russians support Putin, despite a plummeting rouble and
international sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
"He (Nemtsov) was our hope," said Tatyana, a pensioner
queuing to pay her respects. "I feel like Putin killed me on the
day he died. This last year has been full of suffering."
Photographs of Nemtsov hung on the walls, and sombre music
played. Former British Prime Minister John Major was among the
mourners.
Lev Ponomaryov, a leading human rights campaigner, pointed
the finger of blame at state media, which routinely describe
Kremlin opponents as traitors.
"If you look at what people say of the killing, the versions
differ. Some blame Vladimir Putin, some don't. But they all
agree that Russian state television created this atmosphere that
leads to this."
The killing of a leading opponent against the backdrop of
the Kremlin, in an area closely watched by the security
services, has been deeply awkward for Putin.
In an interview with Reuters in Washington, President Barack
Obama said it was a sign of a worsening climate in Russia, where
civil rights and media freedoms have been rolled back.
Russian investigators say they are actively working to track
down Nemtsov's killers. The Investigative Committee, the body in
charge of the investigation, said it had obtained closed-circuit
television footage from the scene, and scheduled ballistic and
medical tests.
Nemtsov's girlfriend, Anna Duritskaya, who was with him at
the moment he was shot, has returned to her native Ukraine, the
committee said in a statement. It said she had already given
evidence, and undertook to continue to cooperate with
investigators.
The Committee said the shots fired at Nemtsov came from a
Makarov pistol, and that six bullet casings were recovered. It
said the killing was painstakingly planned and that the
organisers knew in advance where Nemtsov would be.
It appealed to anyone with information about the killing to
come forward, and offered a reward of 3 million roubles
($43,000).
