* Kremlin critic was shot dead in Moscow street
* Mourners say Russian democracy is under attack
* Some foreign dignitaries prevented from attending
* Influential business figures pay their respects
(Updates with Nemtsov buried, more details)
By Alexander Winning and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, March 3 Thousands of Russians, many
carrying red carnations, on Tuesday filed past the coffin of
Boris Nemtsov, the Kremlin critic whose killing last week,
friends say, showed the hazards of speaking out against Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
Aides to Putin deny any involvement in killing Nemtsov, who
was shot in the back four times on Friday within sight of the
Kremlin walls. Nemtsov's friends say he was the victim of an
atmosphere of hatred whipped up against anyone who opposes the
president.
"The shots were fired not only at Nemtsov but at all of us,
at democracy in Russia," Gennady Gudkov, a prominent Kremlin
opponent, said in a speech delivered next to the coffin.
"We never thought this could happen, but it did. Rest in
peace my friend, your work will be continued."
Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, was the most
prominent opposition figure to be killed in Russia during
Putin's 15-year rule.
Most of those paying their respects were members or
sympathisers of Russia's liberal opposition, who feel deep alarm
at Nemtsov's shooting but represent only a minority of the
Russian population. Polls show most Russians support Putin,
despite a sharp slide in the rouble and international sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis.
But at the ceremony there was a show of solidarity for
Nemtsov from several prominent figures who served with him under
former President Boris Yeltsin and who still have influence
within the business and political elite.
None of them criticised the Kremlin but their presence - led
by Yeltsin's widow Naina - showed that there are faultlines
within the system of power built by Putin which could deepen if
that system comes under more stress.
Two European dignitaries were unable to attend the ceremony
because Russian officials would not let them into the country.
Moscow said one of them, a former Latvian foreign minister, had
for some time been subject to a travel ban for her "anti-Russian
activities".
Absent also was Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic
serving a 15-day jail term for violating rules on
demonstrations. He said a court rejected his request to let him
out of jail for a few hours so he could attend.
For four hours, Nemtsov's coffin stood in the centre of a
hall at a human rights centre named after Soviet dissident
Andrei Sakharov. The casket lid was open, revealing Nemtsov's
head and upper body. Photographs of the 55-year-old hung on the
walls, and sombre music played.
Nemtsov's mother, dressed in black, stood stooped over the
coffin. His former partner Yekaterina Odintsova, with a black
headscarf pulled over her blonde hair, stood nearby. The Russian
government sent two deputy prime ministers.
POWERFUL FRIENDS
The queue of people waiting to go in stretched about a
kilometre (half a mile) in the streets outside the hall, and
hundreds had to be turned away.
"He was our hope," said Tatyana, a pensioner queuing to pay
her respects. "I feel like Putin killed me on the day he died.
This last year has been full of suffering."
Nemtsov was later buried at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery, on
the outskirts of Moscow. Anna Politkovskaya, an investigative
journalist and Kremlin opponent shot dead in 2006, is buried at
the same cemetery.
Though he became an ardent Putin critic, Nemtsov also
maintained friendships with people from the Yeltsin era who
remained loyal to the Kremlin under Putin.
Among those Yelstin-era allies paying their respects were
German Gref, head of Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank by assets,
Alexei Kudrin, a former finance minister still close to the
Kremlin, Anatoly Chubais, head of a state-controlled technology
firm, and Sergei Kiriyenko, a former prime minister who runs the
state atomic power firm.
It has long been rumoured in Moscow that when Yeltsin
stepped down in 1999 he extracted a promise from Putin that his
circle would be protected. The killing of Nemtsov, whom Yeltsin
at one point groomed as a successor, may be seen by some in the
old Yeltsin milieu as a betrayal of a deal.
KREMLIN BACKDROP
The killing of such a prominent former official, against the
backdrop of the Kremlin towers themselves in an area closely
watched by the security services, sent a chilling message that
no status confers immunity and no place in Russia is safe.
In an interview with Reuters in Washington, President Barack
Obama said it was a sign of a worsening climate in Russia, where
civil rights and media freedoms have been rolled back.
Among numerous official theories, some Russian government
officials have said they suspect the murder was a "provocation"
carried out by Putin's opponents to discredit him.
Russian investigators say they are actively working to track
down Nemtsov's killers.
The killing may galvanise Russia's splintered liberal
opposition, and deepen a sense among urban, middle-class
professionals that their country is slipping into a cycle of
fear and repression.
But it is unlikely to cause an upsurge of dissent across
society. Nemtsov's fierce criticism of the Russian intervention
in Ukraine was out of step with the broader public mood, and he
was tainted by his time in government in the chaotic 1990s.
"I don't think he was killed for political motives," said
Andrei, an employee at a motorcycle shop near the venue where
Nemtsov's coffin was displayed. "He had a murky past and that's
why he was killed."
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Peter Graff)