* Nemtsov was shot dead near Kremlin on Feb. 27
* Five Chechens arrested, police hunt mastermind
* Opponents regret no change in Kremlin policies
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, April 7 Several hundred Russians paid
tribute to opposition figure Boris Nemtsov on Tuesday by
lighting candles and laying flowers on the bridge near the
Kremlin where he was shot dead 40 days ago.
A few drivers answered opposition leaders' calls to sound
their horns at 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) while the mourners stood in
silence, marking a Russian Orthodox tradition of honouring
people 40 days after they die. Some wiped away tears.
Many were also frustrated that the person or people who
ordered the murder had not been found and that President
Vladimir Putin shows no sign of responding to the public outcry
from Nemtsov's supporters by easing up on opponents.
"Nothing has changed," said Lyudmila Yakimenko, a
65-year-old pensioner on the Great Moskvoretsky Bridge, which is
overlooked by the Kremlin's red brick fortress walls. "There's
no future for Russia. I am so sad."
Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister, was
shot by men who followed him in a car late on Feb. 27 as he
walked home with his girlfriend.
He had helped organise protests against Putin in the winter
of 2011-12 and was gathering what he called evidence of Moscow's
backing for separatists in east Ukraine before his death.
Investigators have not agreed on the motive for the murder.
CHECHEN LINK?
Although five men from the Muslim Chechnya region have been
arrested over the killing, opponents say the person who ordered
it may never be found, partly because it could end up revealing
a link to allies of the Kremlin.
The main suspect, Zaur Dadaev, served with Chechen police
troops who answer to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin
ally. Dadaev, however, said in court last week he had confessed
to the killing only after being beaten.
"The Kremlin doesn't want to name the people who ordered the
killing because it all leads to Chechnya," Vladimir Ryzhkov, a
former member of parliament, told Reuters.
"The authorities haven't changed, it's the same policy of
repression. The authorities want people to forget about Boris
Nemtsov as soon as possible."
Putin has described the murder as a shameful tragedy and
ordered national security agencies to work together to find the
killers. Sources close to the Kremlin say the president, who was
inexplicably absent from public view for 10 days shortly after
the murder, saw it as a challenge to his personal authority.
Russians are far from united in admiring Nemtsov. Parliament
refused to hold a minute of silence for him and few people
outside the big cities have mourned him.
Moscow authorities have tried to remove the makeshift
monument of flowers, portraits, sketches and flowers on the
bridge where he was shot, but his supporters have replaced it.
Encouraged by a march in honour of Nemtsov two days after
his death that attracted tens of thousands, the opposition has
started talks on joining forces to contest a parliamentary
election in 2016.
Ilya Yashin, an opposition leader, said: "Kremlin policy
will change only when we force the Kremlin to change policy."
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Crispian Balmer)