A portrait of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov and flowers are pictured at the site where he was killed on February 27, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, at the Great Moskvoretsky Bridge in central Moscow March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian state investigators said on Sunday they were seeking the arrest of five suspects in the shooting of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

"The Investigative Committee is filing a petition for the arrest of five people involved in the killing of Boris Nemtsov. The investigation of the case continues," Vladimir Markin, spokesman for Russia's Investigative Committee, said in a Twitter post.

