By Elizabeth Piper
MOSCOW, March 2 A corpse on a bloodstained
bridge, with the Kremlin's red stars glowing behind: the perfect
symbolic backdrop, Russian media say, for the West to step up a
campaign to vilify President Vladimir Putin.
Faced with a wave of revulsion around the world at the
assassination of leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, the
loyal media establishment is on the counter-attack, preparing
Russians for a malicious propaganda campaign by a hostile West.
"And they say that's how the 'bloody regime' kills its
competitors. The world is outraged and indignant. And then -
sanctions, credit downgrades and the further demonisation of
Russia and its leader," Dmitry Kiselyov, a TV anchor reputed to
be one of Putin's favourite journalists, told his prime-time
audience on Sunday evening.
"At a time when there is grief, to engage in polemics is
disgusting."
With the gunning-down of Nemtsov in central Moscow late on
Friday, Russia enters a new phase of the 'us or them' tug-of-war
that has played out in the media, increasingly pliant to Putin,
since Ukrainians took to the streets and overthrew their
Moscow-leaning president just over a year ago.
Russia accused the West of backing 'a coup d'etat' in
Ukraine. Now those who support the West or Ukraine are called
traitors or a 'fifth column', a term Putin used a year ago to
suggest the presence of internal enemies ready to help stir up
discontent.
It was a term familiar to Nemtsov who, along with many
opposition figures, had criticised Putin for annexing Ukraine's
Crimea peninsula, supporting separatists in east Ukraine and
causing the West to impose sanctions on Russia.
While the murder is so far unsolved, Putin's critics say the
'fifth column' rhetoric has helped to create a climate in which
pro-Kremlin hardliners could have felt they were performing a
patriotic duty in disposing of a man like Nemtsov.
"BORIS WILL BE MISSED"
In his Sunday night show, Kiselyov moved away from Putin's
initial characterisation of the murder as a 'provocation' meant
to undermine the Kremlin chief.
Putin is an elected leader whose popularity ratings have hit
86 percent, Kiselyov pointed out. Nemtsov, he implied, was an
opposition figure of little significance, not to be compared
with the president.
Instead, he claimed Nemtsov as Russia's own, calling him by
his first name and describing him as a "muzhik", a typical
Russian bloke, and a charmer.
"He was seen as a handsome, charismatic, open and energetic
man. An artistic orator with a biting tongue ... And of course
Boris will be missed like spice, which in small doses can give a
rich taste," he said.
Russian officials, most of whom have followed Putin by
blaming the country's woes largely on the West, took a similar
line to Kiselyov on Monday.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the United Nations
Human Rights Council it was "sacrilege to use such tragedies ...
to try to substitute investigators and law enforcement organs by
pushing politicised, ungrounded and provocative
interpretations".
RIFT WIDENS
Russia still has some independent media critical of the
government and, at times, Putin. The president is frequently
satirised on the Internet; a few newspapers such as Novaya
Gazeta, part-owned by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev,
are fiercely critical of him.
But the vast majority of Russians get their news from
television, and all the main channels are either in the hands of
the state or of business leaders loyal to the Kremlin.
Reactions to the murder underscored a rift in society
between a small liberal middle class, which feels marginalised
and fearful of expressing its views, and a pro-Putin majority
that opponents see as increasingly strident and aggressive.
The authorities have come up with several possible motives
and lines of investigation, from jealousy over Nemtsov's
girlfriend, model Anna Duritskaya, to his support of French
satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo over its cartoons of the Prophet
Mohammad.
They are also muddying the waters, reminding people Nemtsov
had visited and supported Ukraine, had a much younger
girlfriend, and was once a deputy prime minister who may have
had rivals and enemies.
The arguments did not deter tens of thousands from marching
in big cities on Sunday holding banners declaring: "I am not
afraid". Many said they feared for the future of Russia.
But a Twitter feed belonging to rebels in eastern Ukraine
under the name "Strelkov", in homage to a former Russian rebel
commander who fought there, called Sunday's march "a gay parade
for Ukraine supporters and liberals". Gay is a term that is used
as an insult by some conservatives.
Opposition leaders have failed so far to unite the critics
of Putin's leadership, hamstrung by his popular appeal to
patriotism. Nor have they been able to overcome their own
rivalries and differences.
But Nemtsov's murder may have broken a psychological
barrier, wrote Vedomosti, a business daily that is critical of
the government and whose future is in doubt.
"It has happened at a moment when society is in the middle
of a cold civil war," said the newspaper, adding that such
killings often prompt leaders to pursue tougher policies.
A tightening of the screws, it said, "would mean the almost
complete political and economic closure of the country, the
severe repression of those who disagree, and put the kibosh on
the economy."
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Lidia Kelly,
editing by Timothy Heritage and Mark Trevelyan)