By Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, March 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday that the murder of Kremlin critic Boris
Nemtsov was a shameful tragedy that carried a political subtext.
Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, was shot dead as he
walked with his girlfriend on Friday night near Red Square. He
was the most prominent opposition figure to be killed in Russia
during Putin's 15-year rule.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement, saying that the
killing was a "provocation" designed to discredit Putin and
strengthen his opponents, but Nemtsov's friends say the Kremlin
is to blame for fomenting an atmosphere of hatred towards its
opponents.
"The most serious attention should be paid to high-profile
crimes, including the ones with a political subtext. Russia
should be devoid at last of the kind of shame and tragedies that
we have recently endured and seen," he said in a speech during a
meeting with officials from the interior ministry.
"I mean the murder, the audacious murder of Boris Nemtsov
right in the centre of the capital," he said.
Law enforcement officials have said one lead they were
exploring was that the killing was linked to Nemtsov's personal
life or business dealings. Putin's comments indicated that
version is now being discarded.
Authorities have not made any arrests. Earlier on Wednesday,
the director of Russia's Federal Security Service said that an
investigation had identified several suspects, without giving
details.
Russian news agencies reported that investigators were
seeking a car in connection to the killing that may be connected
to the finance ministry.
The ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters that the
car, a Ford, does not belong to the ministry itself but was
owned by a state enterprise which provides security to
government institutions, including the finance ministry.
The vehicle drove past the spot where Nemtsov was shot after
the killing and when police patrol cars had already arrived at
the scene, the statement said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Luidmila Danilova, writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)