* Russia blames Dutch "inaction" for Greenpeace protest
* Dutch king in Moscow for talks with President Putin
* Dutch also concerned by Russia's treatment of gays
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Nov 8 Russia criticised the Netherlands
before talks with the Dutch king on Friday, accusing it of
"inaction" in not preventing a Greenpeace protest at a Russian
Arctic oil rig in which 30 people were arrested.
Hours before President Vladimir Putin and Dutch King
Willem-Alexander were due to meet in Moscow, Russia's Foreign
Ministry said the Netherlands was to blame because the
Greenpeace icebreaker involved was registered in Amsterdam.
The Sept. 18 protest, off the Russian Arctic coast against
oil drilling there, has strained relations between Moscow and
The Hague and the remarks by the ministry's spokesman, Alexander
Lukashevich, are unlikely to improve the atmosphere.
Lukashevich told a regular ministry briefing that the
"provocative action" by Greenpeace, in which some of the
activists tried to scale Moscow's first offshore oil rig, the
Prirazlomnaya, "grossly violated" Russian law.
"The whole situation, to a large extent, is caused by
inaction of the Dutch state ... when it was clear the vessel
entered the Russian economic zone on purpose to knowingly carry
out unlawful actions," Lukashevich said.
Russia previously said it had repeatedly asked the
Netherlands to halt the Greenpeace protest before its own coast
guards intervened.
His remarks appeared intended to defuse criticism over what
is seen in the West as Moscow's heavy-handed treatment of the
activists. They are awaiting trial in Russia on hooliganism
charges that carry a maximum jail sentence of seven years.
Russia has refused to take part in a hearing at the
International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, in which the
Netherlands is seeking the release of the 28 Greenpeace
activists and two journalists from pre-trial detention.
"The final decision on that matter will be made by a Russia
court. Nevertheless, the Netherlands continues pushing for the
immediate release of all the Arctic Sunrise crew members,"
Lukashevich said.
The 30 have been held in Russia since its border guards
forcibly boarded their icebreaker after the protest.
Russian investigators charged them with hooliganism to
replace original charges of piracy, which would have been
punishable by up to 15 years in jail.
Ties between Moscow and The Hague have also soured over
Russia's treatment of gays and concern over a new Russian law
banning the spread of "homosexual propaganda" among children.
Other disputes include incidents involving a Dutch diplomat in
Moscow and a Russian one in The Hague.
Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said Moscow did
not expect the Dutch king, who is a ceremonial head of state, to
raise any controversial issues during his talks with Putin due
on Friday evening.
Such issues are more likely to be discussed at talks on
Saturday between the countries' foreign ministers, Frans
Timmermans and Sergei Lavrov.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela
Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Gareth Jones)