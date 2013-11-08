* Russia blames Dutch "inaction" for Greenpeace protest
* Dutch king in Moscow for talks with President Putin
* Dutch also concerned by Russia's treatment of gays
(Adds Putin meeting Dutch king, quotes)
By Gabriela Baczynska and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Nov 8 Russia criticised the Netherlands
before talks with the Dutch king on Friday, accusing it of
"inaction" in not preventing a Greenpeace protest at a Russian
Arctic oil rig in which 30 people were arrested.
Hours before President Vladimir Putin and Dutch King
Willem-Alexander met in Moscow, Russia's Foreign Ministry said
the Netherlands was to blame because the Greenpeace icebreaker
involved was registered in Amsterdam.
The Sept. 18 protest against oil drilling off the Russian
Arctic coast has strained relations between Moscow and The
Hague.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a
regular ministry briefing that the "provocative action" by
Greenpeace, in which some of the activists tried to scale
Moscow's first offshore oil rig in the Arctic, had "grossly
violated" Russian law.
"The whole situation, to a large extent, is caused by
inaction of the Dutch state ... when it was clear the vessel
entered the Russian economic zone on purpose to knowingly carry
out unlawful actions," Lukashevich said.
Ties have also soured over Russia's treatment of gays,
including a law that prohibits the spread of "homosexual
propaganda" among children but is seen by critics as a broad ban
on gay-rights rallies, and over tit-for-tat incidents involving
a Dutch diplomat in Moscow and a Russian one in The Hague.
Greeting King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, Putin
expressed satisfaction that the disputes had not prompted them
to call off the visit and suggested it could help overcome
tension he hinted was the fault of people at lower levels.
"I am very pleased that we have such a royal resource for
building our relations," Putin told the couple in an ornate
Kremlin reception room. "Despite some rough spots in the
diplomatic service, the king's visit has taken place."
In the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the
king would not raise the matter of the Greenpeace activists
because he is not a political figure.
He said it might come up in talks between Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov and Dutch Foreign Minister Frans
Timmermans, but that the Dutch were unlikely to stress the issue
in conversation while the matter was being heard at the
International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea.
Russia has refused to take part in a hearing at the
Hamburg-based tribunal, in which the Netherlands is seeking the
release of the 28 Greenpeace activists and two journalists from
pre-trial detention.
Russia has said it repeatedly asked the Netherlands to halt
the Greenpeace protest at the Prirazlomnaya oil platform, owned
by state-controlled energy company Gazprom, before its
coast guards intervened.
Lukashevich's remarks appeared intended to defuse criticism
over what is seen in the West as Moscow's heavy-handed treatment
of the activists. They are awaiting trial in Russia on
hooliganism charges punishable by up to seven years in jail.
"The final decision on that matter will be made by a Russian
court. Nevertheless, the Netherlands continues pushing for the
immediate release of all the Arctic Sunrise crew members,"
Lukashevich said.
The 30 have been held in Russia since its border guards
forcibly boarded their icebreaker after the protest.
Russian investigators charged them with hooliganism to
replace original charges of piracy, which would have been
punishable by up to 15 years in jail.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam,; Writing
by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Steve
Gutterman and Gareth Jones)