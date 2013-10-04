(Adds Greenpeace reaction, details)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Oct 4 The Netherlands launched legal
proceedings against Russia on Friday, saying it had unlawfully
detained Greenpeace activists on a Dutch-registered ship for
protesting against oil drilling in the Arctic.
Two Dutch citizens were among 30 people on board the Arctic
Sunrise, a Greenpeace ship, which was seized by Russian
authorities last month after activists staged the protest at the
Prirazlomnaya offshore oil platform.
Russian authorities have pressed piracy charges, which could
result in prison sentences of 15 years, against the activists.
The Russian government declined immediate comment.
"The Netherlands today began an arbitration procedure on the
basis of the (United Nations) Convention on the Law of the Sea,"
Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans wrote in a letter to the Dutch
parliament.
Greenpeace said the activists had been engaged in a peaceful
protest in international waters to highlight the environmental
risks posed by drilling in Arctic waters.
"Russian officials will now be called to explain their
actions before an international court of law, where (they) will
be unable to justify these absurd piracy allegations," said
Greenpeace lawyer Jasper Teulings.
The Dutch government contested the "unlawful manner" in
which the ship was intercepted, Timmermans said, and would seek
the release of all its passengers, who include 28 activists and
two freelance journalists.
Apart from the Dutch citizens, the group includes one
American, one Argentinian, one Australian, two Britons, two
Canadians, one Dane, one Frenchman, one Italian, two New
Zealanders, two Russians, one Swiss, and one Turk, according to
Greenpeace
The Dutch government could "ask the Tribunal on the Law of
the Sea for temporary measures for the release of the ship and
its passengers," if the arbitration does not result in their
release, he said.
The Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the
Sea was set up in 1996 to settle maritime legal disputes between
states.
