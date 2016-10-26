MOSCOW Oct 26 The editor-in-chief of Russian
daily business newspaper Vedomosti Tatyana Lysova will quit her
position next year to spend more time with her family, the
newspaper said in a statement on Wednesday.
The decision comes after the paper's foreign investors sold
their stakes to a Russian publisher last year, a move partly
motivated by a law which capped foreign media ownership, and as
some Russian journalists say they face greater pressure to
self-censor or avoid stories which criticise the government.
The Kremlin denies applying any pressure to media outlets.
Igor Sechin, the head of state-controlled energy giant
Rosneft and an ally of President Vladimir, successfully brought
legal action against Vedomosti last month saying it had violated
his privacy.
Lysova has been working for Vedomosti in different
capacities since it was founded in 1999.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)