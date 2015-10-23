(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW Oct 23 A minority shareholder in NKHP, a
grain terminal at Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, plans
to sell up to a 20 percent stake in an initial public offering
(IPO) in Moscow, two sources close to the process, said.
NKHP, with an annual grain handling capacity of 3.5 million
tonnes, competes with NGT and KSK grain terminals in
Novorossiisk, from which Russia exports some of its wheat to
customers in North Africa and the Middle East.
The NKHP minority shareholder is aiming to raise between $50
million and $70 million via the IPO, which will take place by
the end of November, the sources said.
They did not disclose the shareholder's name, but said that
new shares would not be offered as part of the deal.
NKHP, or Novorossiisky Combinat Khleboproduktov, which in
English is Novorossiysk Bread Combine, also has flour handling
capacity.
The terminal started an expansion programme worth 6 billion
roubles ($97 million) last year and aims to expand its total
capacity to 6.5 million tonnes in 2018, one of the sources said.
State-controlled United Grain Company, which is in charge of
the state grain restocking programme and humanitarian supplies
abroad, owns a 51-percent stake in the terminal.
According to NKHP's reports under Russian accounting
standards, two Cyprus-based firms, Yota K and Svepko Court, own
18.5-percent and 10.8-percent stake in it, respectively.
NKHP's second largest shareholder is businessman's Ziyavudin
Magomedov's Summa Group, one of the sources said, adding that
Summa, which also owns almost 50 percent of United Grain
Company, would not sell the stake as part of the IPO.
United Grain Company and Summa Group declined to comment.
NKHP did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
($1 = 61.8500 roubles)
