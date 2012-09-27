MOSCOW, Sept 27 Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it raised $500 million via a seven-year Eurobond issue with an annual coupon rate at 4.95 percent.

The company said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt refinancing.

Russian borrowers have raised over $35 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than for the whole of last year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Cowell)