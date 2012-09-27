(Adds details on Gazprom, VTB)
MOSCOW, Sept 27 Novolipetsk Steel,
Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker,
and Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, have
raised a combined total of nearly $1.1 billion through debt
issues.
Novolipetsk said on Thursday it raised $500 million via a
seven-year Eurobond issue with an annual coupon of 4.95 percent.
It said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including debt refinancing.
In a separate deal, Gazprom said it raised $598
million via a short-term Eurocommercial paper (ECP) issue.
ECP deals, as used by state-controlled lender VTB
in its latest deal worth $125 million, usually requires less
paperwork compared with Eurobond issues and benefits from a
quicker roadshow.
Russian borrowers have raised over $35 billion via Eurobond
issues so far this year, more than for the whole of last year.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
David Cowell and David Holmes)