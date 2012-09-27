(Adds details on Gazprom, VTB)

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, and Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, have raised a combined total of nearly $1.1 billion through debt issues.

Novolipetsk said on Thursday it raised $500 million via a seven-year Eurobond issue with an annual coupon of 4.95 percent. It said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt refinancing.

In a separate deal, Gazprom said it raised $598 million via a short-term Eurocommercial paper (ECP) issue.

ECP deals, as used by state-controlled lender VTB in its latest deal worth $125 million, usually requires less paperwork compared with Eurobond issues and benefits from a quicker roadshow.

Russian borrowers have raised over $35 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than for the whole of last year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)