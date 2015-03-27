(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian steelmaker NLMK
expects profitability to be flat in the first quarter
compared with the fourth quarter of 2014, when its earnings were
hit by lower steel prices and an impairment charge related to
the weaker rouble.
NLMK has received a boost to exports from the lower rouble,
which has fallen about 40 percent against the dollar since
mid-2014 due to weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
"We expect an increase in the share of export sales in the
first quarter of 2015 on the back of the seasonal slowdown in
demand in the domestic market," the company said in a statement,
adding its operational performance would remain stable.
However, the company's net profit was hit in the fourth
quarter by a $356 million non-cash impairment on financial
instruments related to the weaker rouble.
NLMK, controlled by businessman Vladimir Lisin, said its
fourth-quarter net profit fell 17 percent, quarter-on-quarter,
to $232 million.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were down 9 percent, quarter-on-quarter,
but up 53 percent year-on-year to $627 million, just ahead of
analysts' average estimate of $625 million in a Reuters poll.
Revenue was down 10 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $2.3
billion on the back of lower steel prices, while the cash cost
of slab, the semi-finished steel product which NLMK exports,
fell 24 percent to $225 per tonne at its core Lipetsk assets.
Shares in NLMK were up 1 percent in Moscow, outperforming a
0.5 percent rise in the broader market index.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Polina Devitt; Editing
by Lidia Kelly and Mark Potter)