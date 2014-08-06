MOSCOW, Aug 6 NLMK, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, is expected to boost second-quarter net profit to $238 million from $34 million a year ago thanks to higher demand and prices, a poll of seven analysts showed on Wednesday. NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, has predicted higher income in the second quarter due to seasonal improvements in demand and cost optimisation. It is due to report quarterly results on Thursday. Analysts' estimates do not include the effect of the weaker rouble. Below is a summary of analysts' forecasts for NLMK's Q2 results, 2014 (in millions of dollars): Revenue EBITDA Net profit Average 2,793 552 238 Median 2,785 550 230 Minimum 2,729 497 216 Maximum 2,872 594 279 Q1 2014 2,638 468 174 Q2 2013 2,829 400 34 Figures compiled from estimates given by the following banks and brokerages: Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, Metropol, BCS  Region. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)