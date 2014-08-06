MOSCOW, Aug 6 NLMK, one of Russia's
largest steelmakers, is expected to boost second-quarter net
profit to $238 million from $34 million a year ago thanks to
higher demand and prices, a poll of seven analysts showed on
Wednesday.
NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, has
predicted higher income in the second quarter due to seasonal
improvements in demand and cost optimisation.
It is due to report quarterly results on Thursday.
Analysts' estimates do not include the effect of the weaker
rouble.
Below is a summary of analysts' forecasts for NLMK's Q2
results, 2014 (in millions of dollars):
Revenue EBITDA Net profit
Average 2,793 552 238
Median 2,785 550 230
Minimum 2,729 497 216
Maximum 2,872 594 279
Q1 2014 2,638 468 174
Q2 2013 2,829 400 34
Figures compiled from estimates given by the following banks
and brokerages: Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Sberbank CIB,
VTB Capital, Metropol, BCS Region.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin;
Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)