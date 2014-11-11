BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
MOSCOW Nov 11 NLMK, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, posted on Tuesday a third-quarter net profit of $281 million, up 77 percent quarter-on-quarter, and said it expected fourth-quarter sales to grow by 2-5 percent.
Analysts had expected the firm, controlled by businessman Vladimir Lisin, to report a net profit of $274 million, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.