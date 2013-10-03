MOSCOW Oct 3 Banking group Nomos is offering 21.8 million new shares to existing investors partly to fund the acquisition of a stake in rival Otkritie, the company said in a statement.

The shares would be worth 18 billion roubles ($559 million) at current prices, according to Reuters calculations.

Otkritie and Nomos announced a deal in 2012 where Otkritie would take over Nomos. They later amended the plans in favour of Nomos taking a controlling stake in Otkritie.

Otkritie Financial Corp is owned by its directors, state bank VTB and Anatoly Chubais, an architect of Russia's post-Soviet privatisations.

Nomos said in a statement that it was launching a pre-emptive rights period for its shareholders to participate in the issue. Pre-emptive rights give ordinary shareholders the right to maintain their percentage stake in a company by being able to buy enough shares in any new issue.

It will announce the results of the offering at the end of October.

($1 = 32.2147 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Megan Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)