MOSCOW Oct 14 Banking group Nomos
aims to raise up to 19.1 billion roubles ($592 million) in a
share offer to help raise funds to buy a stake in rival
Otkritie.
The bank is offering 21.8 million new shares at 875 roubles
($27.10) per share, it said in a statement on Monday, when the
stock closed at 920 roubles.
Otkritie and Nomos announced a deal in 2012 under which
Otkritie was to take over Nomos, but they later amended the
plans so that Nomos will take a controlling stake in Otkritie.
Otkritie Financial Corp is owned by its directors, state
bank VTB and Anatoly Chubais, an architect of Russia's
post-Soviet privatisations.
Nomos previously planned to announce the results of the
offering at the end of October.
($1 = 32.2852 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing
by Patrick Lannin)