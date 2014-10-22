UPDATE 2-Fox ends ties with top-rated host Bill O'Reilly
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Wednesday that its third-quarter revenue was up 6 percent, year-on-year, at $344.8 million thanks to higher gold production and sales volumes.
Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, also said that gold output in the third quarter was up 11 percent, year-on-year, and that it was on track to achieve the upper end of its full-year production guidance of 900-950 gold equivalent ounces. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alexander Winning)
April 19 Asset management company Schroders Plc made two hires to its fixed income team, appointing Jean-Christophe Alario as a quantitative analyst and Marcus Jennings as a strategist.