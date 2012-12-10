MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's Nord Gold
will increase its ownership of Toronto-listed subsidiary High
River Gold to 97.9 percent under a share offer that
could boost its free float and take it a step further to a
premium London listing.
Nord Gold's free float will increase to 14.6 percent after
the deal, which included an issue of Global Depositary Receipts
(GDRs) to pay for part of the High River purchase, the Russian
gold miner's spokeswoman, Diana Asonova, told Reuters on Monday.
The country's third-largest gold producer, controlled by
steel billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said in July it would bid
for the 25 percent of High River it does not already own. The
minorities were offered 0.285 of Nord Gold's GDRs per High River
share or C$1.40 in cash.
Nord Gold said on Monday that 192 million shares of High
River had been taken up under the offer, meaning Nord Gold will
own almost 823 million shares of High River, representing 97.9
percent.