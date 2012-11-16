MOSCOW Nov 16 Nord Gold, Russia's
third-largest gold producer, reported on Friday a 32 percent
year-on-year increase in third-quarter net income to $58 million
boosted by higher sales.
The company's revenue rose 27 percent year-on-year to $322.5
million, Nord Gold said in October.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were up 18 percent to $131.5 million, the
company, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, added on
Friday.
Nord Gold, which also operates in Kazakhstan and West
Africa, confirmed its full year production guidance of between
720,000 and 770,000 ounces of gold equivalent - a measure of
gold and other metals expressed in units of gold.