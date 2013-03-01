MOSCOW, March 1 Nord Gold, Russia's
third largest goldminer, said on Friday net profit for 2012 fell
70 percent to $75.98 million compared with the previous year,
citing increased costs and mechanical issues which impacted
production.
The firm, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said
revenue for the year was flat at $1.198 billion, while
production fell 5 percent year-on year to 716.9 thousand gold
equivalent ounces.
"While we are not fully satisfied with the full year
production number, the investment we have made across our
portfolio in particular in the first half, will pay dividends in
the long term," said Nord Gold Chief Executive Nikolai Zelenski.
The firm's board recommended paying a dividend for the last
year of $0.118 per share, the company said.