BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
MOSCOW May 15 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Wednesday its first quarter net income fell 61 percent to $23 million, year-on-year, due to higher finance costs and a foreign exchange loss.
The company, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said in April its first quarter revenue increased by 12 percent to $297 million thanks to rising production.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7 percent at $106 million.
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results