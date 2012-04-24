MOSCOW, April 24 Russian gold miner Nord Gold
reported an 8 percent increase in the first quarter
revenue to $264 million, year-on-year, thanks to higher gold
prices.
The first-quarter gold output fell 11 percent to 155,700
troy ounces due to "short term factors which have been largely
rectified," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Nord Gold has been impacted in the quarter by mine-specific
issues which have been identified and fixed, and production has
returned to our forecast rates," Nikolai Zelenski, the chief
executive officer of Nord Gold, said in a statement, adding he
expected a "strong" second half of 2012.
The company reduced its production at mines Lefa in Guinea,
Taparko in Burkina Faso and Berzitovy and Neryungri, both in
Russia due to temporary mechanical bottlenecks that had been
rectified, it said.
Nord Gold is Russia's third-largest gold producer, and also
has operations in Kazakhstan and West Africa. It is controlled
by businessman Alexei Mordashov.
Nord Gold said it remained on track to achieve full-year
production target of 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces in
2012.
The company is also aiming to increase output to 1 million
gold equivalent ounces in 2013 from 754,000 ounces in 2011.
Gold prices have surged in recent years as global
economic turmoil has sent investors buying the metal, seen as a
traditional safe haven.
Average realised gold price for Nord Gold rose to $1,689 per
ounce in the first quarter, up 20 percent.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by James Jukwey)