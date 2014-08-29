MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian gold miner Nord Gold posted a second-quarter net profit of $49.1 million on Friday after a $204.6 million net loss for the same period a year ago when it had been hit by an impairment charges.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, also revised its 2014 output forecast to 900,000-950,000 troy ounces from the previously expected 870,000-920,000 ounces of gold equivalent.

Its board of directors has recommended a second-quarter dividend of 3.81 US cents per share or per global depository receipt (GDR), representing a total pay-out of $14.4 million, the company added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)