* Western partners pledge up to 950 mln euros each
* Gazprom to shoulder 50 pct cost of the pipeline
* Uncertainty remains over final approval
(Adds details on financing, Gazprom CEO quotes)
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, April 24 Western partners of gas giant
Gazprom agreed on Monday to provide half the financing
for the 9.5-billion euro ($10.32 billion) Nord Stream 2
pipeline, removing a big hurdle for a Russian plan to pump more
gas to Europe.
The commercial endorsement of the project by Western firms
offers Russian state-owned Gazprom, which already supplies
around a third of the EU's gas, fodder to counter critics of a
project that has divided opinion in Europe.
Eastern European and Baltic countries say a new pipeline
carrying Russian gas across the Baltic will make the EU a
hostage to Moscow, while those in northern Europe -- especially
main beneficiary Germany -- see the economic benefits.
At a signing ceremony in Paris, Uniper,
Wintershall, Shell, OMV and Engie
agreed to each loan 10 percent of the cost of the
venture, or up to 950 million euros each.
Gazprom will remain the sole shareholder, shouldering 50
percent of the cost of the 55 billion cubic metre pipeline,
which is due to start operating in 2019.
"It's a breakthrough," Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller
told Reuters. "It's a firm confirmation of foreign participation
in the project, it's an important financial basis for the
project to be completed by the end of 2019."
Opponents of the project also worry it would sharply reduce
the need for Russia to export gas through Ukraine, depriving
Kiev of lucrative transit fees.
Last July, Gazprom's Western partners withdrew from pledges
to provide 1.2 billion euros of equity for the pipeline, a twin
to Nord Stream 1, which began pumping in 2011, after Poland's
cartel office blocked its clearance.
The European firms have been in talks since on how to share
the financial burden, and despite Monday's agreement industry
sources said financing details were still being worked out.
German energy group Uniper said in a statement it was
looking into a potential partnering to share its tab for the
1,225 km (760 mile) pipeline, which will pump gas to Europe via
the Baltic Sea to Germany.
Austrian oil and gas group OMV said it would provide
long-term financing to secure 30 percent of its share of project
costs of the pipeline from Russia, and turn to project financing
for the rest.
French gas and power group Engie's Chairman Gerard
Mestrallet told reporters the new financial structure would
allow Western partners to resolve Polish objections.
"I hope that the pan-European support will bring financial
aid to the great project led by our Gazprom friends," Mestrallet
said at the signing ceremony.
TIMING
The timing of the announcement is likely to influence
deliberations by EU nations, including France and Germany, on
whether to give the European Union a mandate to negotiate with
Russia over objections to the pipeline.
"The sceptics and the pessimists have been proven wrong,"
former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, now chairman of the
board of directors of Nord Stream 2, said. "Nord Stream 2 is on
track. Pipe production is moving forward at full speed."
However, uncertainty remains over the project's final
approval as the European Commission is politically opposed to
the project and has argued that it falls foul of EU gas market
liberalization rules.
EU sources say the Commission has sought to cultivate
uncertainty in a bid to scare off Western investors that would
stall construction until after 2019, thereby depriving Gazprom
of a lever in negotiations on a new gas transit contract with
Ukraine due to expire that same year.
But the EU's own lawyers as well as the German energy
regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, have rejected the Commission's
bid for EU energy rules to be applied to an import pipeline that
is outside the bloc's legal border.
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dimitry Zhdannikov in London, Vera
Eckert in Frankfurt and Kirsti Knolle in Vienna; Editing by
Vladimir Soldatkin and Susan Thomas)